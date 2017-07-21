Quiz: Top Students Get Kudos

ZBVI recently celebrated the accomplishments of the General Knowledge Quiz participants. On July 14, the top 19 students and their parents, along with sponsors and supporters, were recognized at the annual luncheon which was held at The Moorings.

Rakeel Turnbull’s 102 points earned him the top spot for the school year, a position he has held for three consecutive years. Turnbull recently graduated from the Elmore Stoutt High School and is heading to college to further his studies. This was his last year of active participation in the daily quiz, and he expressed an interest in assisting wherever possible. “I wouldn’t mind coming around to help with the setup…being of use and assistance.” Turnbull also took the opportunity during the luncheon to formally thank the sponsors and supporters for their continued dedication to the General Knowledge Quiz.

Students who rounded out the top five placements included: Loren Baptiste – 99 points, Denique Mathias – 98 points, Analisa Percell – 97 points and Dejoie Sebastian – 96 points.

Parents were invited to offer comments on the experiences faced during the school year. Mathias’ mother commented, “It wasn’t easy sometimes, but we all learned a lot.” She also mentioned some of the challenges encountered with her daughter. “As it was coming to the end, Denique was losing interest, and I had to force her and force her; but by God’s grace, we are here today.” Mathias went on to congratulate all the students who participated and stressed the importance of the parents’ role, because the children can’t do it on their own.

Merritt Herbert, who originated the General Knowledge Quiz many years ago, was unable to attend this year’s event; his daughter Delker Herbert Vardilos spoke on his behalf. “My father wanted to ensure that we took the time to celebrate the children and thank the sponsors and supporters because it’s so close and dear to his heart.” Herbert Vardilos also thanked the ZBVI staff and the community as a whole for the continued support. “We appreciate all the continued prayers for the family, the station and for everything we do to help the community and bring information and knowledge to all of you…and for all the things you do and share to help with the betterment of the society in which we live.” She encouraged the students to avoid the urge to continually lean on the electronic tools, but to remember the importance of reading and enjoying the outdoors. Herbert Vardilos further challenged the students to learn the names of all of the islands in the British Virgin Islands so that they can recite them at next year’s gathering.

Hon. Archie Christian, Junior Tourism Minister, who is also one of the Quiz’s staunch supporters, was invited to deliver key words to the students. “A lot of the information that comes from the General Knowledge Quiz… even I wouldn’t have been aware if it wasn’t for that function of Morning Devotions.” Christian further commented on the significance and importance of students learning more about the territory. He added, “The education system is now trying to make a concerted effort to ensure that our students who attend the public schools especially, understand the history of the Virgin Islands. And, I notice that some of you have been paying attention to who your leaders are – past and present.”

The 2016/2017 General Knowledge Quiz was sponsored by J & C Trading, Colonial Insurance BVI, James Todman Construction, Hon. Marlon Penn, D & B Trucking, Virgin Queen Restaurant, Newton Construction and BVI Pest Control. Hon. Archie Christian, Nurse Sylvia Wisdom and LJD VI Block are also faithful supporters of the Quiz.

Sister Gracia Stevens, who helps to manage logistics for the quiz, offered the opening prayer and blessing for the luncheon, while Carlton O’Neal, one of Morning Devotions’ hosts, delivered welcome remarks to the students, their parents, sponsors and supporters.