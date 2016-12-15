Public’s Assistance Sought In Identifying Man Photo Released

Wednesday, December 14 – Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is continuing to seek information from the public particularly about those incidents involving the use of a firearm and is asking witnesses to any of the incidents or persons with information to come forward and provide that information.

Specifically, detectives are appealing to the man who appears in a photo released today by the RVIPF and now in circulation to come forward and help with inquiries. Persons who may know the identity of this man can also contact Police and provide that information.

Police continue to actively seek the assailant or assailants responsible for the shooting outside UPs Cinemax, Estavan Jefferson’s murder at the Stickett, the robberies of Ritebreeze Supermarket in East End, the Lubricant Store in Long Look and the proprietor of the Huntums Ghut Gas Station, and the shots fired at the vehicle in Havers.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the photo or has information about his whereabouts or anyone who has information that could be helpful with any of the RVIPF investigations is asked to contact the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information requested anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).