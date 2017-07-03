Public Schools Repairs Planned For Summer

A number of repairs are expected to be carried out on public schools in the Territory during the upcoming summer break, however the names of the schools needing repairs were not mentioned.

During the House of Assembly sitting on 13 June Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn announced that much needed works will be carried on the schools for the remainder of 2017. He made this disclosure in response to questions from Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Andrew Fahie.

Hon. Walwyn said: “The maintenance department in the Ministry continues to do remedial works at all public schools. We are currently carrying out an audit of works that need to be executed in our schools for the upcoming summer break. Madame Speaker I am not in a position to share this information as the audit is still ongoing. But I assure the Member that schools with the most severe issues will get first attention for capital works in the summer.”

The Minister for Education explained that he was not in a position at the time to tell the House of Assembly the works that will be carried out in the public primary schools for this summer and the balance of 2017.

Additionally, Hon. Walwyn mentioned that from the 2017 budget allowances have been made for a $13million loan over the next three years that will be used to improve the Elmore Stoutt High School, and to build a new primary school in Virgin Gorda.

“Plans are also underway to address the very unsightly situation where our students are holding assemblies and having lunch under tents at Elmore Stoutt High School. And as I have said in this House before, the time has come for the separation of the Primary and Secondary Divisions at Bregado Flax Educational Centre; and we intend to make this happen,” Hon. Walwyn added.