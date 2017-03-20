Prospect Reef Is Up-To-Date With Social Security Payments

An update on Prospect Reef’ efforts to clear the arrears was provided during the Questions and Answers section of the House of Assembly on 9 March by Minister of Health, Hon. Ronnie Skelton who noted that the resort has made some payments since.

Hon. Skelton in response to a question from Third District Representative, Hon. Julian Fraser told the House that he did not know that Prospect Reef was delinquent as the establishment is working along with the Social Security Board and the Premier’s Office, to clear its outstanding debt which stands at $31,129 and is for the year 2016.

It was noted that Prospect Reef already made payments for the previous years of 2013, 2014 and 2015 in January this year. These payments included installments of $30,975.17 for 2013, $30,156.21 for 2014 and $31,027.76 for 2015.

It was during the questions and answers section of the House of Assembly on 19 December, that Hon. Fraser asked Premier and Minister for Finance, Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith to state if the Prospect Reef resort employees’ benefits/deductions for NHI, Social Security, and Inland Revenue were current.