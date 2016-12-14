Proprietor Of Huntums Ghut Gas Station Robbed

Tuesday, December 13 – Police are following several leads into a report by the proprietor of the Huntums Ghut Service Station that he was robbed of money late last night.

The proprietor stated he had just entered his vehicle after closing his establishment when he was approached by a masked male with an object in his hand who instructed him to hand over his proceeds. The assailant then took a bag containing money from the front passenger seat. He was then joined by an accomplice, also masked, who used an instrument to deflate one of the vehicle’s tires. The two then fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

One assailant is described as being between 6’ to 6’3 in height, slim built with a local accent while the other is described as about 5’8 in height and slim built. Both were dressed in all black at the time of the incident.

Police are encouraging business owners to pay close attention to their surroundings especially during late night operating and closing hours and to alternate the times that proceeds are removed from businesses.

Persons with information that could be helpful with inquiries into this matter are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department through the RVIPF 311 or the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).