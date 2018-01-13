Processes Used To Distribute Relief Aid To Be Audited

The processes used to distribute aid to the affected communities throughout the Territory following the impacts of hurricanes Irma and Maria are to be audited.

Head of the Community Relations Department and Disaster Coordinator for the Royal Grenada Police Force, Superintendent Sylvan McIntyre will visit the BVI in the next two weeks to conduct the audit financed by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

McIntyre who is a former National Disaster Coordinator in Grenada is also a key member of the Regional Response Team and serves as a critical member of the Regional Needs Assessment Team that supports country level response operations. He has been with the CDEMA mechanism for over 15 years.

McIntyre stated, “It is important that the BVI fully document the steps taken in its relief distribution programmes launched following the impacts from three unprecedented events. A significant amount of aid was provided and must be accounted for. The audit being applied is intended to fully document the steps taken and to provide recommendations on how the process can be improved to ensure effective delivery to the intended beneficiaries for future.”

McIntyre explained that following the passages of both hurricanes, tons of aid was provided to the people of the BVI through various mechanisms and organisations. He added that the audit process will examine the source of the aid, the process for delivery, the distribution centres, and how the aid ultimately reached the vulnerable communities and how effective it was in addressing the needs of these individuals.

The Superintendent further added, “In this regard, we will examine how the needs were identified; the pledges made; the relationship with local, regional and international organisations in addressing the needs of the impacted communities; systems in place for tracking the receipt, storage, delivery and distribution of aid; and how the Government prioritised the aid distribution.”

The methodology to be used will involve the application of a survey tool, focus group discussions, interviews and documentation review.

It is expected that a full report will be presented to Cabinet of the Government of the Virgin Islands that will include the findings, recommendations and lessons learned.