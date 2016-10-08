Premier Upbeat About Bvi Tourism Performance

Premier and Minister for Finance, Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith is confirming that the closure of Rosewood Little Dix Bay did not affect the tourism economic pillar as was previously feared.

This week it was announced that the Territory’s tourism industry recorded growth in 2016, and Hon. Smith stated that it was the implementation of the strategies by the Tourist Board that thwarted any major effect on the industry.

“It must be noted that even with the closure of Rosewood Little Dix Bay, the Territory has still been able to experience growth, largely due to the successful implementation of various strategies by the BVI Tourist Board as a tactical response to counteract the decrease in accommodations inventory, including strong promotions in the areas of yachting and villa/vacation home rentals,” the Premier pointed out.

In January, Little Dix Bay announced that it would be closing on May 1, to begin a complete resort renovation, marking the most extensive renovation and beautification project in its more than 52-year history.

This announcement resulted in weaker tourism fears from various corners of the Territory as persons worried about the effects the 18 months extensive closure of Rosewood Little Dix Bay, one of the BVI’ most prestigious resorts as well as a Caribbean iconic resort.

At that time, even Premier Smith said that he was concerned about the impact: “I am heavily burdened by the impact of the closure on its staffers, their families, businesses and the entire Virgin Gorda community,” Hon. Smith declared. He also said that as the Minister of Tourism, he will personally lead all efforts to navigate and mitigate the impact of this significant development on the entire Territory.