Premier Smith Visits Centenarian Christalia Hodge

Premier of the Virgin Islands, Dr. the Honourable D. Orlando Smith, OBE made a special visit to centenarian Christalia Idalia Hodge yesterday at her home in Huntum’s Ghut.

Premier Smith said it was his sincere pleasure to visit Mrs. Hodge who celebrated her 100th birthday on January 14 and do his part in acknowledging this milestone in her life.

As customary, the Premier presented Mrs. Hodge with a $5,000 grant, in accordance with policy which states: “…all residents in the Territory who reach the age of one hundred (100) years, be given a one-off grant of five thousand dollars ($5,000.00)…”

Mrs. Hodge is the daughter of the late Alberta Todman and James Gibbs, and grew up in Anderson Estate, Brewers Bay. She later married Elvin Hodge of Huntum’s Ghut and together they raised five children, three of whom are still alive.

Mrs. Hodge was a designer, seamstress and baker in earlier years. She no longer bakes, but her tarts are known to many in Huntum’s Ghut and the Road Town area. She is a member of the Road Town Methodist Church, and involved in the Women’s League, Jolly Seniors and Crafters Club.

