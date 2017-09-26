Premier Seeks Partner In DFID For Rebuilding Efforts

Road Town, Tortola – On Sunday Premier and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr D. Orlando Smith, OBE along with Minister for Communications and Works, Honourable Mark Vanterpool toured the H. Wilfred “Freddie” Smith Power Plant at Pockwood Pond with the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development’s (DFID), International Development Secretary, Priti Patel. The tour provided Patel with an update on joint efforts made by workmen from the BVI Electricity Corporation and Royal Engineers from the UK’s Defense Force. Speaking on the importance of getting electricity up and running, Premier Smith said, “We know that electricity is an essential service to help us rebuild and to make sure our telecoms are functioning, businesses can open doors and for residents to be able to get back to normalcy; so we have been concentrating efforts towardsseeking out partnerships to get this essential service up and running.” Secretary Patel has asked Premier Smith and his administration to put together a frame work of support that is needed to rebuild the Virgin Islands that she can advance with other international development agencies. On this type of partnership Premier Smith said, “We are fostering real partnerships that can assist our development with our interest at heart. We know that we have our people who can get the work done, but we are also aware that we do need financial assistance for an effective rebuild and I will be working hard to ensure a partnership with agencies like DFID is one in the Territory’s best interest.” Patel was in the Virgin Islands as part of a tour of Overseas Territories affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The Department for International Development (DFID) is a United Kingdom government department responsible for administering overseas aid. The goal of the department is to promote sustainable development and eliminate world poverty. Patel is the head of the organisations.