Premier Responds To Question On Seaplane Service

There is no fixed seaplane service to and from Gun Creek, Virgin Gorda and Government announced that it does not pay any guarantees to the seaplane service provider Shoreline Aviation. It was announced in the House of Assembly on 22 September that there is a sea plane service operator that provides service from San Juan and St. Thomas to Virgin Gorda, Gun Creek. However, it was announced that the service is not frequent.

“The schedule for sea plane service in and out of Gun Creek is not fixed but rather it is based on demand or bookings. They provide prior notification to the BVI Airport Authority in order to facilitate the flights,” Premier Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith said in response to questions from Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Julian Fraser.

Hon. Fraser also asked the Premier if there are customs and immigration services at Gun Creek to serve the seaplane. In response Hon. Smith said: “As Gun Creek is a Port of Entry there are Customs and Immigration services. These services are provided at the facility to clear the flights on an as needed basis. BVI Airport Authority notifies the Officials at Gun Greek of the incoming flights as necessary.”