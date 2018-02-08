Premier Discusses Ferry Terminals And Port Purcell Problems

The ferry docks which were rendered unfit for their purpose following the passage of hurricane Irma will soon be back to a functioning level thanks to the remedial works government is undertaking.

Premier and Minister for Finance Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith during a public meeting that was held at the Althea Scatliffe School on 24 January announced that, in particular, the Road Town ferry dock and the West End jetty will be back to an operational form.

Both facilities were dramatically damaged by hurricane Irma back in September and as a result travelers to the United States Virgin Islands had to use the Tortola Pier Park as the port of arrival and departure.

In providing an update on ports the Premier announced that plans are being examined to find a temporary option for travel from West End: “Our seaports are all functioning except for West End, alternate operational site is being negotiated in the West End area.”

As it relates to the central jetty Hon. Smith said: “Road Town repair is on the way and should be completed in a few weeks or more. I know it is a little bit of inconvenience for persons to be travelling from the Pier Park but we are looking forward to the completion – the work is ongoing and within a few weeks it should be finished.”

The Premier also mentioned the current issues arising at the cargo port in Purcell where many have complained there is difficulty clearing imports. As it relates to that situation Hon. Smith said: “We are also very cognizant of the issues at the cargo port and I know that several remedies are being pursued and I know that the Minister is very concerned and is spending a significant amount of time at the ports to make sure that these measures put in place are considered properly so that it may help the port function in a more effective way very shortly. This is important because if that is not functioning efficiently it would hamper the recovery process as seen that is happening from time to time.”