Post Irma & Maria Recovery Efforts: Message From Governor Jaspert

People of the Virgin Islands, this is Governor Jaspert with another update on the ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

As you know the curfew is still in place from 8:00p.m. to 6:00a.m. daily and I urge you to adhere to these conditions as it allows us to make progress with the clean-up and overall recovery efforts.

Following the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, one of my and Cabinet’s top priorities has been the safety and security for all of us. In this regard, yesterday I signed an Emergency Powers for the Transfer of Prisoners, regulations 2017 and have issued warrants for the transfer of prisoners to St. Lucia. I will keep you informed of any further developments on this matter.

As you know we continue to receive assistance from our regional and international partners. Yesterday, I toured the Territory with the UK International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, who is in charge of aid distribution for affected islands in the region. Her presence here has given her a real appreciation for the challenges ahead and the urgent needs for the rebuilding of the Territory.

We also went aboard HMS Ocean, the biggest ship in the entire British navy, to thank the crew for their assistance and we visited Jost Van Dyke and spoke with members of the community. We are listening to your problems on the ground and we are determined to resolve them as soon as possible. I am hugely grateful for all of the assistance from our fellow citizens in the United Kingdom.

We continue to encourage the community spirit of togetherness which is constantly being displayed. This attitude of resilience is already helping to overcome everyday challenges and will be necessary for the long-term recovery.

The Premier and I visited the BVI Electricity Corporation Power Plant in Pockwood Pond yesterday; we thanked staff and the UK Military for the work so far. It will be a long road ahead to fully restore power across the Territory but progress is being made and this is a top priority for all of us.

Progress is being made to return commercial flights to the Territory and I hope to have some good news on this in the coming days.

Sea ports are open and ferry operations continue to be improved. In fact, this morning services from Road Town to Anegada took place.

As we continue to re-establish Government services, I would like to inform you that Cabinet will be recommencing its usual schedule of weekly meetings as of this Wednesday September, 27. This is a vital step in ensuring effective decisions are made quickly in support of the overall relief efforts.

May you continue to be united as we work together to rebuild the Virgin Islands.

May God continue to bless us all in this Territory.

Thank you.