Police Seize Two Firearms in 24 hours; Five Charged Thursday, August 31

Two separate searches this week within a 24-hour period yielded two loaded firearms and five arrests.

The Immigration Department led the first search of an apartment in Cox Heath area on Monday afternoon where three Venezuelan nationals were taken in the custody. A loaded firearm and large quantity of cash were uncovered in that search. Customs officers were also a part of that operation.

Jose Rosquel, 37, Jan Arolde Marin, 38, and Andri Lopez Zacarias, 38, were charged with keeping an unlicenced firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and several immigration offences.

In the second search on Tuesday, Police questioned the occupants of a dinghy docked in Little Harbour, Jost Van Dyke. A subsequent search in the immediate area uncovered a loaded firearm and a kilo of cocaine. As a result, two persons, Chris Creque, 24, and Edgar Carrasco, 34, were charged with keeping an unlicenced firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a control drug with intent to supply. A third person was arrested in this matter but was later discharged.

Inquiries are continuing into both matters.