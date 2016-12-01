Police Release Identity Of Two Victims In Traffic Accident

Wednesday, November 29 – Following notification of the next of kin, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is now in position to release the names of the two victims of Monday night’s lone-vehicle traffic accident.

Driver Dexter Cottoy, 31, a native of Guyana and passenger Albert Brown, 45, a native of St. Vincent, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Virgin Gorda. The two, who resided in the Valley, Virgin Gorda, were found inside the vehicle approximately 150 feet down hill of the precipice which overlooks Savannah Bay Beach.

Virgin Gorda Police Officers along with Fire and Rescue Services, medical personnel from the Nurse Iris O’Neal Clinic, Rasta Trucking, L&S Garage, employees of Yates and Associates and officers of the BVI Port Authority were all in attendance and assisted at the scene following the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.