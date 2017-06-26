Police, Prison Officers, And Fire Services Officers Honoured

A number of uniformed organizations and public servants gathered at a vacant lot behind the Central Administration Complex on 17 June for the annual parade in honour of the Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This year’s celebration saw 25 officers from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), Her Majesty’s Prison, or the Virgin Islands Fire and Rescue Services receiving awards for long service and good conduct.

Two RVIPF officers — Chief inspector Paula Hazel-Alleyne, and Chief Inspector Dennis Jones received awards for their 30 years of service to the Force. While five officers, Superintendent Jacquline Vanterpool, Inspector Adrian Kartick, Sergeant Donna Monsanto, Inspector Dariel Robinson, and Inspector Smyrna Brewley were honoured for their 25 years of service to the RVIPF.

Additionally five officers, Constable Douglas Blyden, Inspector Israel Sergeant, Constable Dwight Williams, Constable Joanne George, and Constable Lola Stevens were honoured for 18 years of service to the Force.

Nine officers from the Fire and Rescue Services were honoured for their years of service. Four officers, Chief Fire Officer Zebalon Mclean, Leading Fire Officer Samuel Lettsome, Sub Officer Alexander Parillon, and Fire Officer Walden Powell were honoured for 25 years of service.

Furthermore, five Fire officers, Station Officer Melvin Jeffers, Sub Officer Victor Williams, Sub officer Geraldo Barry, Deputy Chief Fire Officer William Penn, and Station Officer Tyrone Caddle were honoured for their 30 years of service.

Additionally, three officers from Her Majesty’s Prison were honoured for 18 years of service — Grade 1 Officer Rudolph Jackson, and Grade 1 Officer Ava Donovan while Principal Officer Alexander Mills was honoured for long service and good conduct for his 30 years of service.