Police Investigate Shooting At Bar In Long Look

Saturday, January 7 – Police are conducting investigations into shooting which occurred during a robbery at Fahie Boy Bar in Long Look late last night (January 6).

During the robbery, one man was shot and hospitalised. This man has since died. The Coroner’s Office has been informed and a Family Liaison Officer has been assigned.

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is asking for information into this matter to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 368-5682. Persons can also contact the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339 or report the information requested anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).