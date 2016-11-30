Police Confirm Two Traffic Fatalities On V.G.

Tuesday, November 29 – Police are confirming the deaths of two men following a lone traffic accident on Virgin Gorda yesterday evening.

Initial inquiries indicate that the two men were travelling from the Valley to North Sound when the accident occurred. The vehicle was found approximately 150 feet down hill of the cliff which overlooks the Savannah Bay Beach. The bodies of the two were found inside the vehicle.

Virgin Gorda Police Officers along with Fire and Rescue Services, medical personnel from the Nurse Iris O’Neal Clinic, Rasta Trucking, L&S Garage, employees of Yates and Associates and officers of the BVI Port Authority were all in attendance and assisted at the scene following the accident.

Names of the deceased are being withheld until the next of kin is informed.

Investigations are ongoing.