Tuesday, January 16 – Police confirm the death of a male scooter rider in an apparent lone scooter collision on the dual carriageway in front of the Treasure Isle Hotel just after midnight last night.

The scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene near a large debris field of scooter parts which was scattered across the carriageway. The bulk of the scooter was recovered some distance away from the point of impact.

The RVIPF Road Policing Unit is investigating the matter.