Police Charge Three In Firearm Related Incidents

Wednesday, December 28 – Three men were charged over the holiday weekend in relation to two separate firearm incidents and are scheduled to appear before the Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

Essadro Jefferson of Long Look was charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting incident at the Stickett in the early hours of December 12 where one man received wounds to his thigh. Jefferson was previously charged with unlawful possession of ammunition after a search of his premises uncovered one round of ammunition.

In a separate incident, Selroy Hanley of Purcell Estate was charged with being in possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life while his brother Seantroy Hanley, also of Purcell Estate, was charged with incitement. The two were detained in relation to a shooting incident near the Purcell Estate Basketball Court in February 2016 where two brothers were injured.

Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews noted these arrests over the Christmas weekend are a demonstration that, even during the holidays, the RVIPF continue to pursue those who intend to engage in violent crime and use firearms on the streets of the Territory.

“There has rightly been much concern recently regarding offences involving firearms in the local community and the RVIPF take these matters most seriously. My officers will continue to pursue offenders particularly those who carry firearms and who commit firearm offences and I anticipate, through such actions, to reduce the number of these types of offences in the future. We will continue to maintain this type of pressure on offenders well into 2017,” the Commissioner noted.

Commissioner Matthews continue to encourage those in the community who know of individuals in possession of a firearm to contact him directly at Police Headquarters at 368-5420 or to call the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339 and give this information.