Police Charge One Man With Penn’s Murder

Sunday, April 2 – One man was charged late yesterday with Alston Penn’s murder as officers of the Major Crime Team continue their pursuit of suspects into the recent murders.

Santo Yamarco Hernandez, 38, native of the Dominican Republic, residing in Spring Ghut, is to appear before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday in relation to this charge.

Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews says he is pleased with the level of determination to bring about swift justice in relation to homicides by his murder inquiry team.

“Successful detections are more likely when they are made early in investigations and therefore the Major Crime Team even though small is focused on quickly identifying the individuals responsible in the recent murders. Our hope is that the public will continue to assist with information that can help with inquiries into the other murders. The RVIPF maintains committed to capturing offenders and pursuing justice for the victims and families of all these dreadful crimes,” he said.

Royal Virgin Islands Police Force continues to seek information that could be helpful with any of its investigations. Persons are asked to contact the Major Crime Team directly by calling 368-5682 or the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339.

The family of Alston Penn has been updated on the recent developments in relation to the investigation.