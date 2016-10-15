Police Charge Man With Manslaughter In Traffic Fatality

Friday, October 14 – Police have charged Anthony Cheltenham of Long Trench with manslaughter in relation to the road accident in March of this year in the Fort Hill area that claimed the life of Trinidad native 52-year-old Phillip Emanuel Thomas.

Cheltenham was operating a tow truck which was removing a vehicle from the area at the time of the incident. The tow truck slipped and in a chain of events which followed, the three men on site including the tow truck driver was injured. Thomas later died of his injuries.

Cheltenham appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in Virgin Gorda and was granted bailed in the sum $80,000.