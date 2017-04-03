Pier Park: Hon. Fahie Says It’s Time To Look At The $30Million Overrun

Leader of the Opposition Hon. Andrew Fahie wants His Excellency Governor John Duncan to take another look at the cost overruns of the Pier Park Project before his tenure ends.

Hon. Fahie in a statement issued on 17 March noted the Governor’s decision to invoke Section 103 of the Constitution and the Queen’s Representative announced intent to address varying matters before he leaves office in August.

In relations to that announcement Hon. Fahie suggested that the Pier Park Project be one of the matters examined: “At the Cruise Port Development Project, over thirty million dollars have been expended in excess of the amounts approved in the House of Assembly. This is a Constitutional issue that must be investigated before August 2017 and must not be left to succeeding Governors. No more parsing of words,” Hon. Fahie declared.

In 2015 after months of considering whether there will be a commission of inquiry on the cruise pier project, the decision was delivered by His Excellency on 17 March that there will be no inquiry into the project.

After a lengthy explanation and a report of his findings, His Excellency announced: “Having considered in detail the Public Accounts Committee’s report, the reports of the Auditor General, the previous correspondence of my predecessor Governor McCleary and having taken account of the studies by the Caribbean Development Bank and the independent consultant, I see no useful purpose in commissioning a further Enquiry into the Port Development Project.”

The Queen’s Representative stated that the Public Accounts Committee’s and the Auditor General’s reports clearly set out some of the problems that have occurred under successive administrations. He also stated that the Caribbean Development Bank’ thirteen recommendations and the independent consultant’ report also identify some of the actions required to remedy certain issues.

Governor Duncan firmly announced that he did not like the fact that it appeared that the Governor’s Office was being used for political scores. He said: “As your Governor, one of my responsibilities is to ensure good governance. The Governor is not on one side, or the other, but has to take account of the interest of the Territory as a whole. It is therefore inappropriate for any political party to seek to use the Office of the Governor to gain political advantage or to pursue a party’s political agenda.”