Peter Island Resort To Reopen In Late 2018

Peter Island Resort and Spa, which is one of the British Virgin Islands iconic tourist attractions announced recently that due to the damages it suffered as a result of hurricane Irma it will not be opening until 2018. Something similar happened in 1989 after hurricane Hugo ravaged the luxury resort and caused its closure and massive renovations costs.

Before hurricane Irma Peter Island Resort had a staff of 217 and had welcomed numerous celebrities over the years has recently announced that although damage assessments were still underway from hurricanes Irma and Maria, the damages were huge. The property issued a statement announcing its closure: “Like many similarly situated properties, we unfortunately have to share that the resort will remain closed for the duration of 2017 and into late 2018. We do not have a reopen date yet as this will depend on the progress of the BVI government to restore normal operations, the return of staff, and our rebuild.”

The company added: “The combination of these factors will be the basis of our eventual reopen date. Until we are confident we can provide you, our valued Peter Island guests, the experience you deserve, we will not be taking reservations for future bookings.

In the days following the 2017 hurricanes the resort announced that its team members were facing many post-hurricane hardships including the loss of their homes, schools, facilities and supplies. As a result it was announced that two friends of the resort had organized a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Peter Island colleagues and their families.

“The support and kindness we have felt from all of you during this difficult time has been overwhelming and it has warmed our hearts to know how loved we are, not just as a resort, but as a country and destination in the Caribbean,” the company added.