Peebles Featured Internationally Promoting Medical Tourism

The BVIHSA is featured in the American Airlines Celebrated Living magazine for the period of September/October 2016. The luxury magazine is for American Airlines and American Eagles first and business class passengers. The BVIHSA is displayed on page 72 and presents ‘The Atlantic Clinic’ (TAC) – a multi-specialty network of highly trained, board-certified physicians from the USA, which will offer medical tourism services in collaboration with Peebles Hospital. Over 200,000 copies of the international publication are available on all American Airlines flights during the said months. For more information, please give us a call at 852-7655.