Paw Focuses On Strays

PAW which stands for “Promoting Animal Welfare” is a local group that continues to work to improve the well-being of animals in the BVI. On Monday the group announced that so far 463 cats and 95 dogs were spayed/neutered through its organization.

The PAW spay and neutering service means that 558 animals will not be added to the number of unwanted cats and dogs in the Territory.

The organization was established in February 2014 on Tortola by a group of animal lovers who saw the huge need for a spay/neuter program on the island. In explaining its mission, the group said: “We are a not-for-profit organization who wants to help improve the living conditions for as many animals as possible within the BVI. Our current focus is on cats and dogs with the aim of improving the quality of their lives, each animal that is selected for the programme is: tested for common diseases; vaccinated; and spayed/neutered.”

PAW’s efforts not only improve the animal’s health, but it also reduces the chances of disease spread while humanely decreasing the islands’ stray population.

“We would love to give each animal an amazing forever home but unfortunately there are just too many strays and not enough people,” the group said.