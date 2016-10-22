Parts & Power Participates In Volvo Penta Training In Tortola

Volvo North American Training Manager, Magnus Gedda, held training on the Volvo Penta D1 and D2 engines from 3-7 October in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Magnus spent Monday, 3 October, with the BVI dealer Parts & Power, reviewing the Volvo Vodia tool and applications on the D4 and D6 engines. He then held two 2-day training sessions with 12 participants in both classes. The training was held at the Moorings Mariner Conference Room and lunch was catered on all 4 days.

Reaction to the class was overwhelmingly positive. Even though Parts & Power employees had worked with the engine for many years, they came away with knowledge about the engine they did not have before. They all commented that Magnus was not only very knowledgeable about the product, he also had a very good delivery technique ensuring everyone understood all the subject material.

Magnus Gedda, a Swedish native, has worked for Volvo for over 11 years. He has been involved with all aspects of the business, from design to manufacturing, after-market support and even writing technical manuals. He eventually moved into Training, starting out with Industrial engines and moving into Marine engines. Magnus has recently been promoted to Training Manager for North America. His wealth of experience with the Volvo product makes him uniquely qualified for the position. Magnus said of the course: “Volvo North America has set the goal to make Volvo Penta the best serviced Marine Engine in the Caribbean. When we hear of cases where there are a large number of technicians needing more information on the product, it is our intention to do whatever we can to get them properly trained.”

Volvo routinely sends their field service managers to the Caribbean to meet owners and operators and address any matters associated with their engines. This has greatly improved customer satisfaction with the engines and their serviceability.