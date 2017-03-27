Operation Lucan Gets Funds To Continue Investigating Corruption

Operation Lucan, which resulted in three Royal Virgin Islands Police officers being interdicted will be continuing its function, Premier and Minister for Finance Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith announced.

The Premier in a statement on the budgetary supplements of the Force disclosed that the National Security Council (NSC) made the decision to further fund the investigation. “NSC has approved the continuation of this important police operation and has requested the $116,000. The Ministry of Finance is awaiting formal requests to process the funding,” Hon. Smith said.

In November 2014 Operation Lucan commenced following concerns that stemmed from allegations of police corruption in the RVIPF.

Following a lengthy and complex investigation three serving officers were charged and appeared at the Magistrate’s Court on the 5 April, 2016 to face a number of criminal charges resulting from the Lucan investigation.

Since then the Lucan team has undergone a change following the retirement of Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) Commissioner David Baines as the Gold Commander of the Unit. Mr. Blaines was since replaced by Police Commissioner Paul Morrison of the Royal Anguilla Police Force.

As Gold Commander Mr. Morrison’s role is to ensure the continued external oversight of the investigation.