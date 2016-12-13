One Man Injured Following Firearm Incident In Long Look

Monday, December 12 – Police are looking into a firearm incident in the Long Look area which resulted in one man receiving injuries.

Following a report of gun fire in the area around 6:30am this morning, a man reported to Peebles Hospital with bullet wounds. He is said to be in stable condition.

Details surrounding this incident are unknown at this time. Police will give an update when one becomes available.

In an unrelated incident on Saturday evening around 9pm, a female reported that she was walking in the Vanterpool Estate area when a masked gunman approached her and demanded her handbag. The assailant fled the scene in a vehicle with the bag containing her laptop, personal documents and cash.

Police are appealing to the public for information that could be helpful with inquiries into these matters. Persons can contact CID through the RVIPF 311 or the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).