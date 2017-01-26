One Love Lands Playoff Spot In Win Over Virgin Gorda

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Virgin Gorda United played a good first half of Saturday night’s BVI Football Association League match at the A. O. Shirley Grounds, with goalie Diego Jimenez making several brilliant saves, as they tried to secure their first victory of the season.

However, their defense fell apart and One Love’s Trevor Ellis scored two second half goals to break a 0-0 tie,for their 2-0 victory, helping One Love to keep their playoffs hopes alive, while Virgin Gorda United remained as the league’s lone winless team.

“We started out a bit shaky so I don’t know if the legs were not there with them tonight,” noted coach Mark Savage. “We came out in the second half and Trevor Ellis gave us both our goals, so they kind of got it together late in the second half to come out victorious tonight.”

Ellis scored off a pass to beat opposing goalie Diego Jimenez in the 65th minute, then found nets again from 25 yards out in the 77th for the victory that solidified One Love’s fifth place position in the standings.

After a slow start to the league, Savage said their aim is get in third or fourth place so that they can make a run at the title after evening their record at 6-6. “We have to work harder, train hard and win the rest of our games,” he said. “We have about three games left, so we have to try and get back our technical side so that we can put it all on the field.”

Virgin Gorda United’s coach Glen Bascombe said his team which is 0-11-1, is in a rebuilding stage.

“One of our main problems is consistency in getting players out to practice and games on a regular basis,” Bascombe noted. “This week me might play with one set of players and a different set of players next week. There are times we showed up to play and we’re short of two or three players, so the main problem is getting players to show up when they should.”

The Islanders improved to 12-0, but had a harder time than they bargained for to claim the league title with a 1-0 win against the resurgent Old Madrid, who fell to 5-7. The only goal of the game came in the 48th minute from the league’s leading scorer Kevin Fisher.

The Virgin Gorda Sugar Boys at 9-2, solidified their second place position in the standings with a 2-1 win against the Panthers, 2-9-1. Phillip Graham put the Panthers ahead in the 65th minute, putting pressure on the Sugar Boys. Ten minutes later, Terrence Nanton scored from the penalty spot and Keron Daniel gave the Sugar Boys a two goal cushion when he connected in the 86th.

The Rebels, 7-3-1, kept their third place position after a 3-1 victory over the Wolues, who fell to 4-7-1 and now finds themselves in sixth place. Carlos Septus scored in each half and Michael Baptichon netted the third deep in added time at the end of the game after Kevin Carragher had levelled the game at 1-1.