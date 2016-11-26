Olympic Pool To Become A Reality: 9thDistrict Rep.

Ninth District Representative, Dr. the Hon. Hubert O’Neal has grand plans for the BVI’s Olympic specification swimming pool that is being built in his District. At a public meeting on 9 November the Representative said that the pool will be completed, and will also be used by visiting overseas educational institutions.

“The swimming pool that has been sitting there idle for years and years, that swimming pool is going to be completed,” the District Representative told his constituents at the meeting.

In explaining the importance of finally completing the pool, which is years overdue, Hon. O’Neal said: “It is going to be completed, and maintained so that it can be used not just for our schools here locally, but it would be a facility for even visiting schools from North America and about. There are lots of colleges that may want to come down here to spend the winter in training and so on, so this will also be a facility that is potentially beneficial to us.”

Earlier this year questions about the swimming pool surfaced as residents praised 16-year old Elinah Phillip, the BVI’s first swimmer in the Olympic Games. Many opined that the fully functioning pool on Virgin Gorda would be an asset in preparing Philip for the next Olympics, and for the training of other youth.

Since the pool project commenced many in the community noted that the initiative was a needed one and, understandingly, some expressed concern that the Virgin Gorda Charitable Company Limited (VGCCL) was not getting more supported in the endeavour.