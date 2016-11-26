Nurse Iris O ,Neal Medical Centre Construction Resumes

Construction of the new Nurse Iris O’Neal Medical Centre on Virgin Gorda resumes with the installation of the steel frames seen in the photograph. Earlier in the month, Project Contractor, Mr. James Todman of James Todman Construction Limited explained that the pause in construction was due to unforeseen difficulties encountered in the procurement of steel frames that met the design specifications. The project has a completion date of summer 2017.
Nurse Iris O ,Neal Medical Centre Construction Resumes0
Share.