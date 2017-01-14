No Special Concessions To Chinese Contractors, Premier Says

Premier and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith announced that his government offered no special concessions in negotiations for the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport Runway Extension Project.

Hon. Smith’s comment was in response to a question from Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Julian Fraser during the 19 December sitting of the House of Assembly. During the sitting Hon Fraser asked the Premier to confirm if significant concessions are on the table in negotiations for the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport Runway Extension Project, including exemption of payments of Income Taxes, Social Security, NHI, and even Work Permit fees.

The Leader of the Opposition also stated that most of the concessions he mentioned in his question would require amendments to the Legislation.

In his response Premier Smith assured that “no special concessions are currently being considered in respect to the T.B. Lettsome International Airport development project.”

A week after the House of Assembly was held, Government announced that, following a lengthy procurement process and very careful consideration between the two remaining bidders for the runway extension project of the T.B. Lettsome International Airport, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and IDL/McAlpine Consortium; that CCCC was selected as the preferred bidder for the project.

The bid advanced by the CCCC was $153,432,572.10 and the bid by IDL-McAlpine was $198,910,525.00

“Negotiations will now get underway with the preferred bidder with a view to concluding a contractual agreement within 3 months which delivers the right outcome for the people of this Territory. It has always been, and remains, the Government’s overriding objective to ensure a significant local involvement in the project. The government sees this as critical and thus it will figure heavily in the negotiations,” the 27 December announcement stated.