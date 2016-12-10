No Hurricanes Hit BVI, But Lots Of Rain And Windy Weather Continues

Residents are thankful as another uneventful Hurricane Season comes to an end. Wednesday November 30 marked the closing of the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which commenced in June.

The outcome of the season was no surprise, considering that on 11 August, an update was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which stated that there is a higher likelihood of a near-normal or above-normal hurricane Season. This proved true for the BVI because as storms wreaked havoc on places such as Florida, and Haiti, the Territory merely experienced winds, and intermittent rainfalls, the latter being unusually persistent.

Back in August forecasters predicted a 70-percent chance of 12–17 named storms, of which five to eight were expected to become hurricanes, including two to four major hurricanes. The initial outlook that was issued at the start of the season called for 10–16 named storms, four to eight hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes. The seasonal averages are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The 2016 Hurricane Season saw at least five named storms, including two hurricanes (Alex and Earl). Four made landfall: Bonnie (in South Carolina), Colin (in Western Florida), Danielle (in Eastern Mexico), and Earl (in Belize and Mexico).