NEW GOVERNOR ARRIVES IN THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

Photos By Dean The Sportsman Greenaway
New BVI Governor Augustus Jaspert, is greeted by Police Commissioner Michael Matthews as he arrives outside the Supreme Court before being sworn in
BVI Governor Augustus Jaspert, center, inspects an honor guard as Inspector Peterson Jno-Lewis and Police Commissioner Michael Matthews looks on
Governor Augustus Jaspert’s wife Millie, stands at the top of the Supreme Court Balcony and looks on as her husband inspects an honor guard
Deputy Governor Rosalie Adams, right reads the Royal Commission Appointment to Governor Augustus Jaspert
Augustus Jaspert takes the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath for Due Execution of Office during his swearing in as new BVI Governor on Tuesday morning in the Supreme Court Building, before Her Ladyship, the Hon. Madam Justice Vicki Ann Ellis, Senior Resident Judge.
Governor Augustus Jaspert giving remarks after being sworn in as Deputy Governor Rosalie Adams looks on
Premier Dr. Orlando Smith signs the Oaths as a witness of the Governor’s swearing in, with Ag. Permanent Secretary Carolyn Stoutt-Igwe, presenting the documents to him