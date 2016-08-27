New Generators Delivery: Trailer Breaks Down

The transporting of the remaining two remaining Wärtsilä diesel-fired generators that arrived in the Territory last week came upon a snag on Tuesday 23 August after the trailer that was being used to move the first generator broke down. In the late hours of Sunday and early hours of Monday the first generator was successfully delivered. The three Wärtsilä diesel generators, had arrived as scheduled on 15 August.

This is not the first time that new generators for the BVI Electricity Corp. encounter problems in being transported to the Pockwood Pond plant.

Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Vanterpool made the announcement that the move of the second and third generators scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday was on hold. “The trailer used for transporting the new Wärtsilä generators from Port Purcell to the British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC) Pockwood Pond Power Station is down and will be undergoing repairs,” Minister Vanterpool said.

Both the Ministry and BVIEC anticipated that by the upcoming weekend all of engines would arrive at Pockwood Pond. The move of the first of the three new engines commenced on Sunday and was completed on Monday. The generator was transported by a remotely controlled multi-axle low bed trailer with over 100 wheels. The relocation took approximately 12 hours due to a few delays that the Ministry announced have been resolved and would not affect the next trip.

Hon. Vanterpool explained that the new generators would provide a necessary boost to the Territory’s power supply system: “It (engines) provides additional power for future development and the present developments that we have; it can ensure a stable infrastructure in reference to power supply.”

Based in Finland, Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2015, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Wärtsilä is a leading supplier of power plants for the decentralised power generation market. Wärtsilä offers power plants for baseload, peaking and industrial self-generation purposes as well as for the oil and gas industry. The strengths of Wärtsilä power plants are their flexible design, high efficiency and low emission levels. In all main segments Wärtsilä holds a strong position.

The BVI Electricity Corporation is a statutory board under the Ministry of Communications and Works. Its power development programme supports Government’s overall commitment to create a better quality of life for the people of the Territory, thereby ensuring the economy’s continued growth.