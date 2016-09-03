New Director Of Public Prosecutions Takes Office

Newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Kim Hollis, Q.C. assumed her duties today, August 29. Ms. Hollis is pictured being briefed by the Principal Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs. Tiffany Scatliffe Esprit.

The Director of Public Prosecution serves as the principal prosecutor in the Virgin Islands as established by the Virgin Islands Constitution Order, 2007 and has the overall responsibility for all aspects of criminal proceedings and management of the day-to-day administration and activities of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. (Photo Credit: GIS/Ronnielle)