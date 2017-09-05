New Deputy Governor Selection Process Begins

Deputy Governor Mrs. Rosalie Adams will be demitting office shortly after almost 50 years of service to the BVI Public Service. Her impending departure has resulted in the move to locate a suitable replacement.

It was announced this week that the process to fill the position commenced with the publishing of the job vacancy notice which closed on 25 August. Now it was stated that a selection panel that includes Governor Augustus Jaspert, Chair of the Public Service Commission, and the Director of the Human Resources will decide who will get the job.

During a press conference on 29 August Governor Jaspert was asked about the process to find the new Deputy Governor. However before offering comment on the matter His Excellency commended Mrs. Adams on the job that she has done thus far.

Governor Jaspert who arrived in the Territory last week Tuesday said that it is wonderful working with Mrs. Adams. “She is a true public service hero – is my summary after week one of working with her; so it will be a huge loss to me, and to the Territory as she moves on, and she has decided to,” Governor Jaspert said.

As it relates to the selection process the Governor said, “Obviously there is an application for who the Deputy Governor would be that closed I think last Friday. And it’s not appropriate for me to say who is in and who is out. The process is a completely fair process, and the Public Service Commission will look at it and we will be moving from there…On that as with any other thing…it will be the best person for the job.”

On 8 August 2016 Mrs. Adams commenced her tenure as Deputy Governor after serving within the public service at the highest levels for over 45 years. Throughout her public service life Mrs. Adams has served as Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Culture in 2004, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Development in 2005, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Works from 2006 to 2007 and Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Office from October 2007 to March 2011. She was also Interim Acting Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Office from January 2012 to December 2013. She also served as a lecturer at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College.

The Deputy Governor’s main role is to support the Governor, and oversee the management and development of the Virgin Islands Public Service.