New Chiller Unit To Improve Air Quality For Public Officers

By Nekita Turnbull [GIS]

The new chiller unit arrived Tuesday, August 29, and is expected to be installed next week at the Central Administration Complex (CAC).

This unit will replace one of the two older chiller units presently servicing the building and join the temporary chiller unit that was installed in May. The temporary chiller will be taken down next month, while the other unit is expected to be refurbished.

The Government of the Virgin Islands signed a contract with Trane Puerto Rico, Inc for the one 250 ton chiller unit for the Central Administration Complex in February.

The chiller unit will aid in improving the air quality in the Central Administration Complex. The Government of the Virgin Islands remains committed to promoting a healthy and safe working environment for public officers and visitors to the Central Administration Complex.