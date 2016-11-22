Natalio Wheatley Joins VIP

Statement on Resigning from PEP

This statement is confirmation that I, Dr. Natalio Wheatley, have resigned as President and member of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP). I am proud of the effort that Pep made over the past few years in presenting an alternative choice to the voters of the Virgin Islands. I am also proud of the campaign we ran in the 2015 election, which was based on ideas. We addressed many of the concerns that have now become obvious to the people of the Virgin Islands. I would like to publicly thank the Chairman of the People’s Empowerment Party, J. Alvin Christopher for his mentorship and leadership; the executive committee and membership of PEP for their hard work, dedication, and support; and the hundreds of voters that cast a ballot for the PEP. Your commitment to good governance and principled leadership is to be continually applauded.

I would also like to announce publicly that I have become a member of the Virgin Islands Party (VIP). I have become increasingly concerned about the state of the Virgin Islands under the leadership of the ruling party. Our finances are not being managed well; our districts are suffering; our local people are being passed over for opportunities; crime is threatening our peace, livelihood, and economy; and our cost of living is beyond the reach of ordinary residents and citizens. The Virgin Islands Party presents the most viable alternative to the governance of the National Democratic Party. The VIP has the organizational infrastructure, the committed membership, and the constitutional framework that can serve as the foundation for the continued success of the longest serving and most recognizable party in the Virgin Islands. I would like to be a part of rebuilding and rebranding the VIP for the benefit of this and future generations of Virgin Islanders!