Name Released Of JVD’S Fatally Injuried Tourist

Tuesday, January 16 – Police are releasing the name of the 18-year-old male tourist who died while traversing the boulders overlooking the Bubbly Pool in Jost Van Dyke now that both parents have been informed.

Up to early yesterday afternoon, his mother was not yet notified of the death.

Police inquiries suggest that, at the time of the accident, the deceased, Wilson Readings, 18, a visitor to the Territory from Canada, was sitting on a boulder viewing the Bubbly Pool. The boulder shifted and the deceased fell about 30 feet into the rocks below causing severe head injuries. The loosened boulder subsequently fell on him pinning his body.

The Coroner’s Office has been informed and a Police liaison officer has been assigned.