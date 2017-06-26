Ms. Cicily Icena Malone Included In Queen’s Birthday Honour List

Ms Cicily Icena Malone, Coordinator of the Territory’s Alternative Secondary Education Programme is on the 2017 Queen’s Birthday honour list and is amongst 1,110 persons from various backgrounds in the United Kingdom who will be awarded at a later date.

In the list published on Friday 16 June it was announced that Ms. Malone is being honoured for her services to education, the community, and the church in the British Virgin Islands.

In addition to Ms. Malone this year’s list also includes another familiar name — Edward Alexander Bannister QC, former Judge of Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Commercial Division. Mr. Bannister is being honoured for his services to justice in the Eastern Caribbean (via the Commercial Court based in Road Town).

His Excellency Governor John Duncan mentioned the honours during the Queen’s Birthday Parade on 17 June. He noted that Ms. Malone will receive the award of “Member of the British Empire; while Judge Bannister will be awarded “Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George.

This year’s list of honours also includes Harry Potter author JK Rowling, Double Olympic rowing champion Heather Stanning, world-renowned musician Sir Paul McCartney of the Beatles, as well as chart toppers Ed Sheeran, and Emeli Sande.

Additionally the 2017 list also includes the policeman that died in the faceoff with the Westminster attacker outside Parliament; as well as the brave person that was killed trying to save MP Jo Cox.

At New Year and Her Birthday Her Majesty honours persons who have made significant contributions and given exceptional services.