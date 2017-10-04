More Crews Coming To Help Restore Power To The BVI

Minister for Communication and Works, Honourable Mark Vanterpool has said that the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) will be providing additional assistance to help restore power to the Territory.

Minister Vanterpool said he held a meeting on Sunday, October 1 with Chairman of CARILEC, Mr. Colin Cover who has pledged to send more teams from St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada on Saturday, October 7 to join the six crews already working in the Territory.

Honourable Vanterpool said Government is working to get ten crews to assist in the restoration of power. Crews from Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Aruba are also in the Territory. The Minister added that a crew is a team with a supervisor and four men along with others working in different areas.

The Communications and Works Minister said following the passage of Hurricane Irma, the BVI Electricity Cooperation along with the Premier and the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), took a very pragmatic approach to get the main services, including the hospital and the other essential services such as fire and rescue and the police, back on track.

He said supermarkets, gas stations in central areas, and other services including funeral homes are also running on power.

“The Premier has instructed us to get the businesses back on track as quickly as possible to generate economic activity”, Honourable Vanterpool added.

Minister Vanterpool stated that power has been restored to Long Swamp and Virgin Gorda and work will continue to get the service restored to the rest of the population.

He said a lot of work has been done and much progress has been made. “It’s not going to be done overnight,” the Minister said adding, “It will take time. Hopefully by December, we would have a lot of persons on power and we are working hard towards that.”

Minister Vanterpool thanked the public for its patience and cooperation as the Government works towards restoring electricity and other essentials services for the Territory’s residents following the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.