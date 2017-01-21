Minister Plans To Meet Unemployed Students

The job prospects for Education majors of the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College (HLSCC) is said to have been grim; and a current student brought the matter to the attention of Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn during his online Townhall Meeting on 15 January for a solution.

The student explained that “there are a lot of students that have done this course, currently doing and will do. After becoming certified teachers where do we go? I have friends who have graduated and are yet to be employed as a teacher. Instead they are cashiers at establishments.”

The student further asked the Minister what measures are being put in place for the majors and if he would consider placing teacher aids in classes?

In response Minister Walwyn said that he is prepared to meet with the students to discuss the employment problem they are facing.