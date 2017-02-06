Merger Of Emancipation Celebrations: Proposal Aired

The idea that the various emancipation celebration activities should be consolidated into one major festival was expressed to Minister for Education and Culture Hon. Myron Walwyn during a social media Town Hall Meeting on 29 January.

During the discussions, it was opined that the time has come for Festival and Fairs Committee and the Ministry to consider slashing the extended activity for a shorter more central event.

“Let us hold one festival in Road Town, share the booths – 6 for East End, 6 for Brewers Bay, 6 for Carrot Bay and the rest split them up. All night activities will be held in Road Town, East End jouvert (rise and shine) will remain the same time on Wednesday take it to Beef Island Long Bay Beach right after boat race can take place there,” the Minister was told.

As the suggestions rolled in it was noted that Carrot Bay should maintain its cultural activity and fishing tournament. “Brewers Bay day should be Thursday. Hold one j’ouvert (rise and shine) in Town, Tuesdaymorning, then horse race, the main parade will remain on Monday in Road Town, was another suggestion.

It was further opined that the consolidation would result in better festival lineup as well: “The entertainment that we use to have at East End, Carrot Bay, Brewers Bay and Road Town will now come as one in Road Town which will make a full 8 to 10 nights of high end entertainment.”

“Bring the queen show back into the village, make all nights free into the village this allows family units to fully parttake in all the events generating more income for the booth owners. This will bring unity back in our country and cut out the division we now have as it relates to festival,” the resident added.