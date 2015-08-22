Malone, Harrigan-Scott To compete in Beijing World Championships

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

When the last athlete had finished competing at the 2nd North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships earlier this month, there was one athlete on the bubble to qualify for the 15th International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Aug 22-30 World Championships in Beijing, China.

With the BVI’s Tahesia Harrigan-Scott already punching her ticket, Chantel Malone had come within .01 cms of the 6.70m Long Jump qualifying mark with a personal best 6.69m effort. After BVI officials petitioned the IAAF, Malone who fell well within the target of 32 Long Jumpers and was granted an invitation for her third successive championships, which kicks off with the IAAF electing a new president on Wednesday, during it’s 50th congress.

Harrigan-Scott, who has qualified for a sixth straight time, missed her personal best of 11.13 seconds with her fastest time since 2011 when she ran 11.14 in July to win the USA Club Championships in New York.

Malone will carry her 6.69m personal best into the competition and improvement of 4cms on her previous best.

Harrigan-Scott will be the first to see action in the 100m prelims on Sunday, followed by Malone in the Long Jump prelims on Thursday. Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Virgin Islands.