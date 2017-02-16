Malone, Gumbs, Warner & Herbert Sets Track And Field Records

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Between Friday and Sunday in competitions between Europe and across the USA, Chantel Malone, Tynelle Gumbs, Lakeisha “Mimi” Warner and Khari Herbert, established BVI National Indoor Record in running, jumping and throwing events.

Competing in the ISTAF Berlin Indoor meet in Germany on Friday, Malone, in her 2017 season opener, did something she hadn’t been able to do all of 2016—put a consistent series of jumps together—with all of her marks 6.40m (21’0”) feet even or better.

On her third attempt, Malone broke her six-year old BVI National Indoor Record of 6.65m, (21’9¾”) inches after cutting the sand with a leap of 6.67m (21’10½”) to finish fourth overall.

Malone, who was in third place before slipping to fourth, opened her series with 6.40, (21’0”) then leapt 6.58m (21’7”). After her 6.67m (21’10½”) leap, she followed up with 6.51m (21’4½”) and 6.60m (“21’7¾”), her most consistent series over two years and said that she felt pretty good on her jumps.

“Before the competition, I was nervous, but it was a good kind of nervous,” Malone noted. “After my first jump, I kind of tried to act like it was a high intensity practice. In practice I’m the goofball, so I just did what I do naturally. I was dancing to the music, having fun and competing. My main focus was to try to execute what I’ve been doing during practice sessions. I still have a lot of work work to do because I tend to revert to my old way of jumping, but overall, I felt really good.”

Most of all, Malone said she was happy about her consistency. “Honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about distance, my main focus was trying to execute and have fun,” she explained. “All of my jumps being 6.40m (21’0”) or better was a plus. One step at at a time.”

Malone will compete in Ireland and Birmingham, later this week.

Gumbs, a Findlay Jr., broke the 21m barrier for the first time in her career in the Weight Throw, with a heave of 21.32m (69’11¼”), at the David Hemery Invitational in Boston. Her performance also eclipsed her best of 20.91m (68’7¼”) from last year’s and broke the two-year old school record. She also had a Shot Put personal best with a throw of 13.97m (45’10”).

“I’m very excited that I was able to record two personal bests,” said Gumbs, who was coming off a break, following consecutive Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week performances. “It’s always great throwing further than your personal best, so I was happy. I think the difference in the Shot this year is definitely being more confident and open minded. I never really was a fan of the Shot, but my coach here made me get a more open mind about it. He also told me the Shot would help my Discus Throw a lot more to so that’s what created the open mind.”

Twin sister Trevia was fifth in the Weight Throw with a mark of 17.31m (56’9½”) and ninth in the Shot Put with a best effort of 12.97m (41’11½”).

Running on her home track in the Tiger Paw Invitational, Clemson freshman Warner sliced three seconds off her previous best and was fifth overall in the 800m in 2 minutes, 09.37 seconds, the second fastest time ever by a BVI female athlete in or out doors. The time was faster than the 2:10.92 she ran in 2012 as a 15-year old on Tortola. She anchored the 4x400m Relay to a season’s best of 3 minutes, 37.57 seconds and a third place finish.

St. Augustine Sr. Khari Herbert led a sweep in successfully defending the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference 400m on Monday, in 47.69 seconds. Herbert narrowly missed the Championships record by .01 seconds in winning his preliminary heat in 47.49 seconds to eclipse his 47.71 BVI Indoor National Record on Sunday, in Lynchburg, Va.

He ran 21.57 seconds for second place in the 200m, after running 21.62 seconds, a personal best in or out doors.

Continuing her tour of France at the Women’s Indoor Meeting du Val d’Oise, Eaubonne, the BVI’s Tahesia Harrigan-Scott was third in the 60m dash in a season’s best of 7.33 seconds on Friday, marking the 14th time in the last 15 years that she has run 7.35 seconds or faster. She qualified for the final after finishing third in 7.37.

In Metz on Sunday, she was fifth in the 60m in 7.35 seconds after winning her semi in 7.36. Harrigan-Scott ran 7.39 seconds earlier in the week in Val de Rueil.

At the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas, South Plains College sophomore Taylor Hill of the BVI, won her 60m heat in 7.88 seconds. She ran 25.58 seconds over 200m to finish fourth in her heat.

Iowa Central freshman Nelda Huggins of the BVI, won the 60m dash in the SDSC Indoor Classic in South Dakota, chopping her personal from last week’s 7.53 seconds to 7.46. She also won her heat in 7.57. She placed fifth overall in after winning her 200m heat in 24.79 seconds. Teammate Judine Lacey ran 25.78 seconds, before anchoring the 4x400m Relay to a time of 3 minutes, 49.03 seconds.

Ashley Kelly, running in the 110th Millrose Games in New York, placed fifth in the 300m in 38.91 seconds.

At the school level, competing for IMG, Rikkoi Brathwaite was second in the 60m dash in 6.92 seconds and was also second in the 200m in 22.22 seconds. At the same meet, Adejah Hodge, 11, of E-I Track Club, won the 60m in 8.43 seconds after 8.46 in the semis. She also won the 200m in 27.90 and was second in the 400m in 1:05.06 seconds.