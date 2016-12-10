Main Street Prison’s Museum Opens

Her Majesty’s Prison Museum, which officially opened on Tuesday 6 December, is expected to be further improved next year when a second phase of works commences.

Part of the 2017 plan includes the addition of a gift shop and snack bar, opening of the second floor, installation of additional interpretation panels to create a more interactive experience through audio-visual aids.

Meanwhile residents and visitors are still invited to visit the newly opened museum to learn about the life and times of the people, incidents of crime, punishment, social insurrections and events which may have led to incarceration. Information is conveyed through photographs and content displayed on interpretation signs and panels, as well as exhibits of prison memorabilia.

The museum is now opened from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visits on weekends and other times can be arranged. One-hour guided tours will be offered three times a day from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. At other times, visitors can do a self-guided tour of the museum.

The entrance fee is $5 for all non-residents, $3 for residents, and children under five years old will have free access.