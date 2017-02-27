Main Street Plan May Materialise In Mid-2017

Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool told The Island Sun newspaper that preliminary ideas for Main Street were shown to him, and that public consultation on the proposed Main Street plan will be taking place very soon.

In an interview with this newspaper the Minister, who is also the Fourth District Representative, announced that consultation on the proposed development is going to commence in due course: “We are going to come to the public with it, but first we are going to consult the (Main Street) stakeholders. It will be a private meeting.”

He also stated that at this moment he is unable to zero in on an exact date for the first of the consultations. “I don’t know how soon it is they are planning it…It would be within the next month or two. I know they are trying to have things started by the middle of the year with some ideas we have for Main Street, so when that happens we will inform you.”

Last year the Minister disclosed that the ideas that were being mulled for the street will result in a total transformation of the area. He noted that the first of the transformations will entail the discontinuation of long term parking on that street.

“In other words, you will be able to go in certain areas and spend 15-20 minutes and no longer…We want to be able to allow more pedestrian activities without parking, so you have better sidewalks, improved shops and so on along Main Street,” the Minister explained during his 2016 update.

“Main Street is what we consider to be a very important historical part of the Territory… However, the use of Main Street in terms of how it is done, we want to see it improved and from our point of view, it will work in conjunction with our parking improvements that we plan to do,” he added.

Other parts of the transformation include the improving of infrastructure such as lighting, some of the buildings government owns like the old Post Office building, and other historical sites. The opening of the Prison Museum was also part of the plan.

“We want to also boost Main Street in terms of commerce and make it a good point of reference in terms of tourists. Hope it can become a place where everyone wants to go and see, shop and so on…So that is a project we want to focus on,” Hon. Vanterpool added.

When he mentioned the same plan for Main Street back in 2015 the Fourth District Representative had announced that hopefully Main Street would be able to attract more tourists and others to shop when the transformation is complete: “So we want to encourage the businesses on Main Street to prepare for that, as we prepare to improve Main Street.”