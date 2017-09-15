Little Dix Bay Hotel Appoints Director Of Finance

Rosewood Little Dix Bay Hotel and Resort which closed in May last year is gunning for its December reopening, and is already putting key staff in place. In this stead the management of the facility announced this week that a new Director of Finance has been appointed.

The company announced that Mauricio Manrique has been appointed the hotel’s new Director of Finance. Mr. Manrique will be tasked to maintain the prudent financial management of the luxury resort and will be required to oversee Rosewood Little Dix Bay’s finance department, implement the resort’s financial strategy and ensure overall profitability.

Managing Director of Rosewood Little Dix Bay Mr. Andreas Pade announced that Mr. Manrique is the ideal executive for the job: “With an extensive background in accounting management for luxury hospitality brands, Manrique is the perfect individual to lead Rosewood Little Dix Bay’s accounting team,” Pade said.

“Manrique’s exceptional leadership skills and ability to make strategic financial decisions make him an integral part of the resort’s leadership team and I am delighted to welcome him back to Rosewood Little Dix Bay,” the Managing Director added.

The new Director of Finance joins Rosewood Little Dix Bay with 15 years of finance experience working for luxury resorts throughout the Caribbean, United States and Europe. He has served as controller for Caneel Bay Resort in St. John, USVI where he was responsible for overseeing and improving daily accounting operations, producing financial reports and providing financial support to operating departments.

Manrique also served as the financial controller at the former Mansion on Peachtree, a Rosewood Hotel and Residence, located in Atlanta, Georgia.