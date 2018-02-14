Lessons Learnt: More Electricity Cables Underground

Plans to minimize the power disruption that was suffered by the Territory following the passage of hurricane Irma have commenced with the building sleeves to bury underground electrical cables.

Minister for Communications and Works Hon. Mark Vanterpool announced that the plans for the burying of the cable is underway and that the Ministry is simultaneously dealing with the electrical cables and the roads: “In the middle of reconnecting electricity we are working on a plan to bury many of the main line cables underground mostly on the roadside.”

Hon. Vanterpool said that the roadworks being contemplated have all taken into consideration the cable burying plan; and he noted that this commenced with the road works currently taking place in East End.

In mentioning the project Hon. Vanterpool said: “A concrete road has been added to Fine Foods coming down — we are putting in a sleeve to allow electricity to run the new cables underground there. When we do the entire road in Brandywine we are going to do a similar thing.”

“We’ll do that along the main road on the southern coast from Beef Island to the western end and then we are going to do a similar thing over the ridge and then a similar thing on the North side of the island so that you get the main cables underground and that takes some time and some money and we try to provide those funds to make that happen,” the Minister added.

The process to fix the roads and bury the cables will not be a quick fix and therefore the Minister is asking the public to prepare for a lengthy process: “It will take a while because burying cables underground like that takes time. Hopefully we can survive the next hurricane season, and we will continue to add the resiliency cables in.”

Hon. Vanterpool noted that the sleeves for the cables are being built concurrently with road works: “We have to dig a fence few feet deep and allow the pull in sleeves so that when electricity comes they can just run their wires underneath and eventually hopefully we can get rid of overlying cables. We won’t get rid of all but we are trying to work on the main ones especially so that after a storm you can recover not right away, but you can recover in a month or two rather than six months